Bundesliga team Schalke 04 have sacked their manager David Wagner with immediate effect.

The club confirmed the sack on Sunday, after just two games of the new season.

His assistants Buhler and Frohling have also been placed on leave.

The club said a successor will be named in the coming days.

Wagner, former Huddersfield Town manager was appointed last season.

But the club finished 12th and just seven points above the relegation zone.

An 8-0 hammering at champions Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga opener was followed by another poor showing in a 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Under Wagner, Schalke have failed to win their last 18 Bundesliga matches, which is considered a club-record and the third worst streak for a coach in the Bundesliga history.

“We had all hoped that we could improve on the pitch together with David Wagner. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the right performances and results from the first two games of the season for this to happen,” said Jochen Schneider, Schalke’s head of sport.

“We have therefore decided to make a fresh start. Despite the disappointing results, this wasn’t an easy decision for us to make.

“I would like to thank David Wagner, Christoph Buhler and Frank Frohling, who, up until their departure, have done everything they can to get Schalke back on track.”