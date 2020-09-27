The Premier League has called an emergency meeting for all clubs to discuss the continued financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The League fears fans might not be allowed back into the stadiums until March 2021.

During the pre-season, trials for fans return were undertaken with 5,000 fans permitted to return to games. However, the UK government has now introduced fresh restrictions in an attempt to tackle a rise in COVID-19 cases which has forced the Premier League matches back to being played behind closed doors.

League officials have contested the decision, believing that the return of fans can be handled safely. Also, Premier League clubs are frustrated at the fact that they are expected to bail out the rest of the Football League.

Playing behind closed doors is expected to cost £250m as only Premier League clubs are expected to front the bill despite making major losses themselves.

To discuss the issue, all 20 Premier League sides will meet on Tuesday to figure out a way forward.