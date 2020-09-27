By Adejoke Adeleye

A 72 –year- old man, Ishola Tijani, has been arrested by officers of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a seven old girl who happens to be his neighbour’s daughter (name withheld).

A statement by the Ogun State Police Command indicated that the suspect was arrested following a report by the mother of the victim at Iperu police station that she went out and to returned home to found her daughter feeling uncomfortable.

The girl, according to the police statement, subsequently explained to the mother her that the 72-year-old old man who lured her into his room and forcefully had sex with her.

The suspect was arrested after the mother reported at Iperu police division and the randy old man was arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital where it was confirmed that she has been actually defiled.

Police also claim the suspect has made confessional statement admitting the commission of the offence.

Ogun Commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.