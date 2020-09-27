By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of Daddy G.O Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has revealed lessons he learnt from the COVID-19 lockdown.

He disclosed this on Sunday via his Instagram page.

According to him, there is no need to dress fashionably.

”Lockdown made me realise, I really don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I have been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks (special occasion Sunday’s). I’m just grateful I have legs to wear shoes.

”If anyone is not happy about my same shoes. Wait until I’m just wearing same outfits.

”There is just no point dressing to kill the same souls JESUS is told you to go save!

”Remain safe and most importantly remain saved! Happy Sunday again” he wrote.