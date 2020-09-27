Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has attributed the minimal effect of COVID-19 on Lagos State being the epicenter of the virus and on Nigerians as a whole to the divine intervention of God.

He said that his administration wouldcontinue to put machinery in place to bring the effect of the virus to barest minimum.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service to commemorate 60th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu enjoined Nigerians not to relent in offering prayers to God for total victory over the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

The Governor said “We give glory to God for the improvement we are recording in terms of the decreasing numbers of covid19 we do not take this special grace for granted .

“The fact that we are still standing as one despite the challenges we have faced in the past can only be attributed to the faithfulness and the mercy of the Almighty God.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the need for Lagosians and indeed Nigerians to continue to take personal responsibility for their health by observing all the guidelines and protocols including social distancing, use of face mask, regular hand washing among others.

The governor used the occasion to acknowledge the ceaseless prayers of offered by various spiritual leaders in the State, stressing that the prayers have been very beneficial to the nation and Lagos State.

While saying that the prayers of the saints ‘availeth’ much, Sanwo-Olu said “I have no doubts in my mind that as we cry unto God for a healthier and promising future for our nation and our State, He will surely answer us.”

He used the occasion to pray that the Diamond jubilee celebration of the country, which signifies beauty in Lagos State and Country and that God should continue to guide, direct and lead the nation aright and release His manifold blessings upon us.

In his words, “I enjoin us to use this opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the unity of this nation and continue to live peacefully with one another in love; support government policies and programmes aimed at moving our nation and State to greater height; remain steadfast; hopeful; focused; disciplined; and pray without ceasing.”

He, however, gave the assurance that his administration would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy and remain focused on implementing the administration’s agenda for the growth, development, and prosperity of the entire citizens.

Earlier in his sermon, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church admonished Nigerians on the need to show gratitude to God for all He has done in the past for Nigeria, especially during the critical times.

He further enjoined Nigerians to humbly return to God for forgiveness of sin and wickedness for the nation to experience peace and progress.

Rev. Aboyeji also stated that God’s promised restoration is total, extra and enduring hence Nigeria and Lagos State in particular should expect divine turnaround and restoration for the economic downturn occasioned by the Corona virus.

The Thanksgiving service was also attended by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, the representative of the Head of Service and the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mr. Samuel Ajibade, body of Permanent Secretaries, COWLSO officials, among others.