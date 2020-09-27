By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Neo is the next housemate to leave BBNaija Lockdown after Vee on the final day.

He missed out on the star prize.

One of the contestants must win the star prize today.

He was born in Delta State, Nigeria and currently lives in Lagos. His full name is Emuobonuvie Akpofure.

The 26-year old was raised in a polygamous home of over 20 children. His father, a SAN, had married several wives and was later separated from Neo’s mother.

He has many siblings who are lawyers. Neo’s mother, whom the 26-year-old reality star has admitted being very fond of, was a prison warden. Neo said he grew up in a prison setting while living with his mom.