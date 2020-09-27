The Nigerian government has summoned an emergency meeting with the labour unions, to avert a nationwide strike on Monday.

The Labour minister, Dr Chris Ngige had scheduled a meeting for Monday, when he last met with the unions last Thursday.

But with the unions insisting they would go on strike tomorrow, despite two restraining court orders, Ngige shifted the meeting for today.

It will take place at 7pm at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall.

Charles Akpan, the spokesman of the Labour and Employment Ministry, announced the change in the meeting date.

Government had a change of mind about the Monday meeting following the fruitless meeting between labour leaders and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The labour leaders came out of the meeting insisting that the strike would go on.

Labour leaders want the government to reverse itself over the recent increase in electricity tariff and the removal of petrol subsidy.

NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the proposed strike by the union will proceed unless the government addressed their demands.

Told about the two court orders stopping the strike, Ayuba said the unions have not been served.

But he also countered that the government ignored a judgement of a Federal High court stopping the increase of electricity tariff.