By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tottenham failed to win their third match of the season against Newcastle after Callum Wilson snatched a late point for the visitors from the penalty spot.

However, Jose Mourinho said his team played very well but failed to win because of Newcastle’s goalkeeper’s exceptional performance.

He said the match ought to have ended three or four-nil but Darlow’s fantastic performance denied them the win.

“I think about my team’s performance – very good, very good especially in the first half. It should have been three or four-nil but Darlow was fantastic. I think Newcastle did their job as best they could – I think at half-time Steve Bruce was happy to be only 1-0 down, he knows football and they got their point, he said.

Tottenham got their lead in the match in the 25th minute, from a Lucas Moura strike.

The match remained stale until the 90th minute when a penalty was awarded to the Magpies which Callum Wilson brilliantly converted.

A Tottenham coach Nuno Santos who protested the call, earned an instant red card from referee Peter Bankes.