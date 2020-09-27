By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Leicester City handed Manchester City a shocking 5-2 defeat in their Sunday tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The Foxes were too hot for City to contain as they came from behind to humiliate the hosts.

Goals from Leicester striker, Jamie Vardy, James Maddinson, and Youri Tielemans dealt the blow on the blues, who scored first.

Riyad Mahrez put the home side ahead after four minutes.

But after that, it was all about the Foxes.

Vardy’s hat-trick followed City’s opening goal. The Leicester star scored two from the penalty spot and the last from open play.

James Maddinson scored a stunner after emerging from the bench, while Youri Tielemans converted a third penalty in the closing stages of the contest.

Nathan Ake scored his first goal for City in the match although he and his team reflected a poor defensive outing as they conceded 5 goals.