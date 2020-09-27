The millions of fans were dead right about the ultimate winner of the BBNaija Show Season 5.

He is Olamilekan Agbeleshe better known as Laycon, a singer and rapper.

Even in a poll conducted by P.M.News on Twitter, Laycon, who is 26 years old, won 85 percent of the votes.

His prize of N85 million is not entirely cash.

Only N30million is in cash.

The rest are:

*A two bedroom apartment donated by Revolution Plus,

* an SUV from Innoson Motors

*Home appliances donated by Scanfrost

* A trip to Dubai donated by Travelbeta

* A trip to Dublin, Ireland to be bankrolled by Guinness

* A year’s supplies of Indomie Noodles, Colgate toothpaste, Pepsi cola

* A trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final

* A brand new Oppo smartphone.

