By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Vee has become the first housemate to be evicted among the five that made it to the grand finale of the BBNaija Lockdown on Sunday.

A winner will emerge today after the whole show.

The winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show will go home with N85 million.

Vee is a 23-year-old musician from Nigeria. Vee’s full name is Victoria Adeyele.

The 23-year old was born and raised in London. She recently moved to Nigeria to boost her music career. BBN Vee did not go to the university – she admitted during the show that she was lucky to have parents that supported her decision to do music and not attend college.

When asked after she was evicted, she said she planned to venture into the entertainment sector and that she was not limiting herself to just singing.