Nigerian mixed martial fighter, Israel Adesanya has once again defeated his opponent to hold onto his UFC middleweight championship.

‘The Last Stylebender as Israel is fondly called was absolutely flawless in Abu Dhabi, picking apart his far bigger opponent (Paulo Costa) before landing brutal ground strikes in the second round.

Costa was left bloodied and bruised on the canvas suffering his first career defeat to Israel who has never been defeated also.

Adesanya showcased all his kickboxing and boxing experience in the match by utilising his jab and footwork to evade Costa’s attempt to hit him.

With Israel having the match in control from the first round, Costa tried to swing momentum to his side but Israel had the advantage and caught the Brazilian with a chopping left hook.

After series of elbows, and punches, Israel was declared winner proving he truly is the greatest middleweight on the planet.