UEFA champions Bayern Munich were brought down to earth on Sunday in the Bundesliga, trounced 4-1 by Hoffenheim.

It was Bayern’s second match of the new season. And it was watched by about 6,000 spectators.

However, things did not turn the way they destroyed Schalke 04 with an 8-0 scoreline in their first match.

This time, the table was turned. Hoffenheim ended Bayern’s 32 match unbeaten run, in all matches.

The Bavarians left the Prezero Arena shell-shocked with a somewhat massive loss.

Quadruple winners Bayern had not lost since Dec. 7, 2019.

They had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning their last 15.

The European champions conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

Ermin Bicackcic put them ahead in the 16th minute and Manus Dabbur doubled the lead.

Joshua Kimmich cut the deficit with a superbly curled shot into the top corner in the 36th minute and Bayern Munich missed several good chances to level early in the second half.

But Andrej Kramaric, who had earlier hit the post, killed off their hopes in the 77th minute.

He controlled a cross with his back to the goal and turned beautifully to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

A stoppage time penalty kick by Croatia forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim.

*With Reuters/NAN