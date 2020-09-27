The GoFundMe campaign for Erica Nlewedim, the disqualified BBNaija housemate has netted close to $66,000 on the day that the curtains will come down on the reality show.

The fundraiser started on 6 September has a target of $100,000.

On 19 September, it reached $42,000. Eight days after, it leapt by about $24,000.

The fundraising was launched by Ehizode Irefo appeal on behalf of Isioma Anumele on 6 September, the day Erica was shoved out of the house, for breaching the rules.

According to Irefo, “the funds will be used to raise awareness for mental health as per therapist’s fees and also help her get back up on her feet considering the disqualification.

“The stated beneficiary “Isioma Anumele” is Erica Nlewedim’s cousin.

The eventual beneficiary “Erica Nlewedim” does not have a US bank account, so the withdrawal has to be done by proxy,”, Irefo explained to doubters.

“The eventual transfer of all funds realized will be made public on her social media pages”, she added.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, Erica appreciated all the support that had come her way, since her ejection from the reality show.

“They say, It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves

“July 19th was the beginning of the rest of my life when I took the decision to be on the Bigbrother show.

“Excited as I was, I couldn’t fathom what the future held. I stepped into the house as an open book, believing in my strengths and weaknesses which I bore for the world to see.

“I was confident that these will enable me navigate through life in the house. Nothing however prepares you for the events of life except the experiences and the onus was on me to learn and live.

“My experiences were at an equilibrium as I made the best of friends, honed existing skills, discovered new ones, lived in the moment and partied away. However, my sad times took precedence and my journey was shortened.

“It was a really sad moment for me because I knew I had not only let my self down but an entire army and family called the Elites.

“The Elite League stood by me all through, all 800k of them and counting and I couldn’t be more grateful for you all. I love you guys so much.