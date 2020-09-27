Faith Abiola Oyedepo is feeling blessed as her husband Bishop David Oyedepo clocks 66 today.

To mark the special day, Faith released a video where she described the Bishop as a caring and loving husband.

She started her message to the Bishop with a big birthday congratulation.

“Without any doubt, your life is a living proof that the word of God works, is dependable and reliable. Since 44 years ago when we both agreed to get married, your passionate love for God, the kingdom and humanity have always been on the increase. I’m so blessed to have you as my husband and am grateful for you being there for me all the always, sharing my life with you is the best decision have ever made next to salvation,” Faith added.

Watch the video below for her complete message to Bishop Oyedepo.

Bishop Oyedepo is the Founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, and Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

The Winners’ Chapel International network of churches is located in over 300 cities, in all states of Nigeria, and in several cities in 45 African nations, Dubai, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Charismatic pastor is also the Chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University.

He was named in 2011 by Forbes magazine as being the richest pastor in Nigeria.

David Olaniyi Oyedepo was born in Osogbo, Nigeria, but is a native of Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He was raised in a mixed religious family. His father, Ibrahim, was a Muslim healer while his mother, Dorcas, was a member of the Holy Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (C&S), a branch of the Aladura movement in Nigeria.

He was raised by his grandmother in Osogbo, who introduced him to the virtues of Christian life via early morning prayers which she attended with him.

David Oyedepo studied architecture at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, and worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Housing in Ilorin before resigning to concentrate on missionary work.

Oyedepo received a Ph.D. in Human Development from Honolulu University, Hawaii, US.

According to Oyedepo, he received a mandate from God through an 18-hour vision in May 1981, to liberate the world from all oppressions of the devil through the preaching of the word of faith.

September 17, 1983, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, ordained David and his wife, Florence Abiola Akano (known as Faith Abiola Oyedepo) to become pastors and officially commissioned the new church.

Five years later, Oyedepo was ordained as Bishop.