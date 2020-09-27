Latest data on the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria, released by NCDC, showed that Edo state is second to Lagos as the most affected by COVID-19, in terms of fatalities.

Though the Godwin Obaseki led state is No.5 in terms of confirmed cases, with 2623 in total, it recorded 107 deaths, a ratio of 1:24.

Lagos led with confirmed cases of 19,215 and a death toll of 205. Two of them died on Saturday.

Abuja FCT is third with a death toll of 77, out of 5644 cases reported.

Rivers is 4th nationally with 59 deaths and Kano 5th with 54.

However, Edo has only 30 cases on admission, the second lowest among the top 10 most affected states, after Kano, which has 22 cases.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases reached 58,198 on Saturday, with 49,722 patients discharged from various isolation centres across the federation and 1,106 deaths.

There are still 8,476 patients on admission in isolation centres.

Lagos has 3,764 cases still being handled, the highest across the country.

Oyo follows with 879 cases on admission, Plateau 834 and FCT Abuja 609.

The NCDC latest statistics: