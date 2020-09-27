By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Superstar musician, David Adeleke professionally called Davido has announced the signing of a new artist, Deinde to his Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

In his announcement, he asked fans to join him in welcoming, Deinde to the record label.

Davido also appreciated the new artist’s talent saying he is a real gem with the microphone and with the pen.

“Everyone join me in welcoming my new artiste to the DMW family, Davido twitted.

“A real gem with the mic and pen. Trust me when I say watch out for what’s to come! Time for you to soar bro! Everyone go over to his page show him some love for me! #DMW shit! Bomb Smiling face with horns #Stay tuned!!

Other music acts signed to DMW are Mayorkun, Dremo, Yonda, Peruzzi, Idowest, DJ Ecool, Ichaba, Lil Frosh, new signing Deinde and Davido himself.