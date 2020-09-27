By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Laycon has emerged winner of BBNaija Lockdown season 5 as he won the star prize of N85 million.

Laycon beats Dorathy to win the star prize. He had been favourite to win the competition due to his wonderful performance all through the period.

The first housemate that comes to the mind of many when the winner of the show is considered is Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe.

He did not disappoint.

Even though he was just an unrecognised upcoming singer before Big Brother, today, the 26-year-old rapper has big names like Tunde Ednut, Reminince and a host of other stars who rooted for him.

Some of these stars are Yinka Ayefele; popular blogger, TundeEdnut; actors Nkechi Blessing, Lateef Adedimeji, Olaniyi “Sanyeri” Afonja, Ufuoma McDermott; comedian Broda Shaggy and entertainer, Lekan KingKong among others.

They all actively campaigned for him on their social media pages.

Details later…