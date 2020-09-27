Thirteen suspected Boko Haram terrorists alongside 6 women and 17 children from Kodila village have surrendered.

The suspected terrorists and their family members surrendered, on Saturday, September 26, to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

A credible source from the Defence Headquater in Nigeria said they took the decision following the aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation of the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on their village.

“They survived the aerial bombardment but were starving with nothing to fall back on. They have no choice than to surrender,” the source stated.

The suspected terrorists and their family members are now receiving medical attention at the 21 Special Armoured Brigade Medical Centre.

The suspects are also currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practice in handling such cases.