Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel chose his 66th birthday today to make what he called ‘prophetic declarations’ to thousands of his followers.

The declarations were posted on the Instagram Account of davidoyedepomin:

They read as follows:

Your restoration package will never suffer a reversal!

Your spiritual dignity is restored today!

Whatever you may have lost shall be restored to you!

Where others are travailing you will be prevailing!

From today your shall never know setback anymore!

Your challenged career is restored today!

Your freedom from all satanic harassment is settled today!

Your total health is restored today!

You will hit surprising restoration this week!

You will never suffer losses anymore!

The God of restoration will restore your glorious destiny today!

Up and down ends in your life today!

Your dying organs shall be restored!

Your redemptive beauty shall be restored today!

You will never know stagnation anymore!

The week is declared a week of testimony of restoration for you!”

Oyedepo’s life journey began in Osogbo in Osun state ion 27 September 27, 1954.

He was born to a mixed religious family. The father was a muslim and the mother belonged to the Holy Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (C&S), a branch of the Aladura movement in Nigeria. .

He became “born again” in 1969, through the influence of his teacher, Betty Lasher, who took an interest in him during his high school days.

He studied architecture at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin and worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Housing in Ilorin before resigning to concentrate on missionary work.

He founded the Living Faith Church World Wide (LFCWW) in 1981. The ministry was first called Liberation Faith Hour Ministries, in 1981.

He was ordained as a pastor in 1983 by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Church. Both have remained close ever since.

Adeboye was one of the Christian leaders who paid tribute to Oyedepo on Sunday:

“To a man of God who has consistently proved that the great commission is our utmost priority as believers and has become a global phenomenon standing out as a light to his generation, I want to say a Happy Birthday to you @davidoyedepomin”, Adeboye wrote

“I pray that my Daddy will continue to take you from glory to glory and from strength to strength in Jesus name. On behalf of the Adeboye and RCCG family, Happy Birthday dear Bishop”.