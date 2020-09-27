Nengi is the third housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown on final day.

She also missed out on the star prize.

She had a good run, but her time was up.

Rebecca Hampson is a 22 years old entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.

Nengi, as she prefers to be called, studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn. She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”