By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Laycon emerged winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown on Sunday with 60 percent of the viewers voting for him.

He carted home the N85 million star prize.

Expectedly, the 26-year-old has been fan’s favourite and people were not surprised that he won the contest, defeating Dorathy who reached the final stage due the beauty of her chest region.

Dorathy polled 21.85 percent of the votes to come second, while Nengi got 15.03 percent of viewers’ votes.

Neo receives 1,94 percent of viewers’ votes to come fourth while Vee got 1.18 percent of the votes to come fifth.

Laycon is a 26-year-old rapper from Lagos State, Nigeria. Laycon’s full name is Olamilekan Agbeleshe.

He was born and raised in Lagos State. Laycon attended the University of Lagos from 2012 to 2016 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy.

There were earlier reports that BBNaija Laycon graduated with a first-class. But it was later confirmed that he actually graduated with a second-class upper degree in Philosophy, UNILAG 2015/2016 set.