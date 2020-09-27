Barcelona rose from their last season ruins in style as they walloped Villarreal 4-0 in their season opener.

Spanish youngster, Ansu Fati was the starman in the game scoring the first and second goal and winning a penalty for his team.

Lionel Messi converted the spot kick and an own goal from Pau Torres sealed Barcelona’s victory.

Things could have gone worse for Villarreal, but goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo was there to rescue the yellow submarines.

Unlike Unai Emery, Villarreal’s new coach, Ronald Koeman has begun his Barcelona era in better way.