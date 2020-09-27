By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Nigerian born martial fighter, Israel Adesanya after he defeated Paulo Costa to defend his UFC Middleweight championship.

The former Vice-President said the professional fighter has given Nigeria its best 60th independence gift.

The Last Stylebender as Adesanya is fondly called defeated Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa in the second round on technical knockout.

Israel Adesanya, @stylebender just handed Nigeria its best 60th independence anniversary gift. Congratulations, champion #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/PlpBV2ssNx — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 27, 2020

Israel’s victory over Costa marks his 20th match without a single defeat.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC welterweight, and middleweight contender while reacting to Israel’s victory challenged the UFC champion to a fight.

He said on Twitter he should be the next one in line to fight Adesanya for the 185lbs title.

He later deleted the Tweet.

Adesanya after his victory on Sunday said he’d be leaving the fighting ring for some time to spend quality time with his family.