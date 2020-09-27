By Abankula

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday that the club’s No.1 keeper Alisson Becker, may not be available for the match against Arsenal at the Anfield on Monday.

Klopp similarly expressed doubts about the match fitness of new signing Thiago Alcantara.

The two players have been unable to train with the rest of the squad in recent days.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly awaiting an update on their availability.

Thiago debuted for the club as a half-time substitute during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a thigh injury while Joe Gomez is back in contention after recovering from a minor knock.

Joel Matip also remains sidelined by muscle injury

For Arsenal, Cedric Soares (tight calf) and Kieran Tierney (tight groin) were absent for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos’ aim was to be back in training this week after a calf issue.

Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi and Emile Smith Rowe are unavailable to Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have come out on top in the last two meetings between the sides, but Arteta stressed how difficult he expects Monday’s game to be during his own media briefing.

“We know the standards that they have set in this league, how consistent they have been, and that is because they dominate almost every aspect of the game,” Arsenal’s manager said.

“So we need to be at our best, we need to compete really well against this team and hopefully the boys are able to do that on Monday.”