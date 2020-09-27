Piotr Cywiński, a professional historian and director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, in Poland, has sent a heart touching letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, appealing he intervene to cancel the 10 year-sentence passed on a 13 year-old boy by a Sharia court in Kano.

The 13-year-old boy, Omar Farouq was sentenced in August after allegedly blaspheming Allah, in a conversation with a friend.

The young boy was jailed by the same court that sentenced to death, Kano singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for the same offence of blasphemy.

Cywiński, in his letter asked that Omar Farouq, the 13-year-old boy, be pardoned.

“As the director of the Auschwitz Memorial, that commemorates the victims and preserves the remains of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, where children were imprisoned and murdered, I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence for humanity”, Cywiński wrote.

He said if the boy’s pardon is impossible, he and and 119 other volunteers have requested to take the teen boy’s punishment, serving a month in jail each.

“If you agree to grant clemency, or to the above proposal in lieu of punishment, I will make an attempt to provide financial help for the boy’s proper education. This way, instead of a destroyed young man, Nigeria will gain an aware and educated young citizen”, Cywiński added.

Read his full letter: