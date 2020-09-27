By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has visited former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to solicit their support to reclaim the presidency in 2023.

The delegation was set up by the National Working Committee of the party to visit founding fathers of the PDP to seek their support for 2023.

The delegation was led by Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

According to Mohammed on his twitter handle on Sunday, “Today, I led a delegation from the PDP 2019 General Election Review on an advocacy visit to meet with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The delegation included former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, former Minister Special Duties and Chairman PDP Ministers Forum Tanimu Turaki, Dan Masanin Gwandu (SAN) among others.

“The visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR is to intimate him on the activities of the committee and to seek his input and suggestions towards achieving our collective goal.”

The delegate also visited former President Goodluck Jonathan on the same mission.

Earlier, the PDP delegate visited former Senate President, David Mark.

“Today, I led a delegation from the PDP 2019 General Election Review Committee on an advocacy visit to meet with former Senate President, David Mark, GCON.

“The visit to the former Senate President is to intimate him on the activities of the committee and to seek his support.”