The Defence Headquarters said 18 people died in Friday’s attack on a convoy of security men heading to Baga from Maiduguri.

Major-General John Enenche, the spokesman said the convoy was of the Borno State Civilians Relocation Committee.

It comprised soldiers, policemen and and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The convoy was ambushed by members of the BHT/ISWAP at Barwati village on 25 of September 2020.

“The attack/ambush was however successfully repelled by the gallant troops. Sadly, a total of 18 lives including 4 soldiers, 10 Policemen and 4 civilians were lost during the sad incident”, Enenche said.

“Troops on hot pursuit of the insurgents successfully recovered 3 vehicles. Two of the vehicles belonging to the Nigeria Police that were earlier carted away by the terrorists during the attack. Similarly, one BHT gun truck was also captured.

“The casualties recorded were as a result of the explosion from the multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on the road by the terrorists.

“The Nigerian Army has since deployed bomb and IED disposal teams to ensure effective route scanning and clearance to forestall future occurrence”, Enenche added.