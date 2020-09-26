Traditional Rulers of the three Autonomous Communities laying claim to Area ‘’K” land in New-Owerri have been asked to go home and put their house in order by looking inwards and reaching out to litigants that dragged the State to Court on account of the land.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State gave the directive when he met with the Traditional Rulers of Umuoronjo in Owerri Municipal, HRH Eze Clinton Egbegbulem, HRH Eze Peter Njemanze of Amawom and HRH Eze Dr. George Ugorji of Umuguma in Owerri West at Government House Owerri, when the trio came to seek government’s intervention to resolve the contentious issues surrounding the Area “K” layout.

Addressing the monarchs and the people that accompanied them, Governor Uzodimma said the State government is ever ready to agree with them on amicable terms so long as all issues concerning the Area “K” in question is withdrawn from the courts with the consent of the litigants, a move that will reassure peace and concord and guarantee unity among the claimants.

The Governor reminded them that all lands are owned by the Government, especially the State Government, which has the constitutional right to make use of all them for public interest at any time it decides to do so, and that what the citizens own is the economic crops and trees in such lands.

He regretted that what often leads to litigations, claims, and counterclaims is the inordinate ambition of some selfish individuals who want to acquire and share the land among themselves, but assured that his “administration is not in that business of primitive acquisition of land.”

In their presentation earlier the three traditional Rulers said they came to meet with the Governor to resolve all contentious issues surrounding the ownership of Area “K” which has lingered for a long time.

They told him that a lot of discussions had been held on the Area “K” matter but what is remaining is a resolution on adequate compensatory plots to the community owners which they believe Governor Uzodimma is in a position to resolve once and for all.