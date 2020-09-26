Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his Manchester United players after they secured 3 points in a dramatic fashion against stubborn Brighton & Hove Albion.

Neal Maupay put the hosts in front from the penalty spot on 40 minutes and United equalised almost straight away, via an own goal from Lewis Dunk, which was first attributed to Harry Maguire.

Marcus Rashford then put United 2-1 up midway through the second half but, frustratingly, it looked like three points had been taken away when Solly March levelled in the 95th minute.

In a remarkable conclusion, VAR awarded United a penalty after Maguire’s header struck the hand of Maupay and Bruno Fernandes duly scored to clinch an unpredictable victory on the south coast.

While Solskajer was not pleased with United’s overall performance, the manager was delighted by the never-say-die attitude on display and commended his players for fighting until the very end…

Here is what Solskjaer told reporters after the game.

Ole, we thought the end to PSG was dramatic, but it was nothing compared to this…

“The consequences of the PSG were maybe more severe but, at this point of the season, it’s vital for us to get three points. It’s been a long, long time since we’ve won a game at the end, maybe towards the PSG game? Last season, we had so many draws. Was it 12 or something? I can’t remember how many, but we didn’t win late on in games like we used to do at this club. It’s a part of the history of this club, so I’m very happy and pleased with that.”

It was a rollercoaster of emotions though because when that goal goes in for 2-2, we’re all flattered by that, aren’t we?

“Of course, they’ve dug in, they worked hard. We know we’re not fit yet. You can see they’re fitter than us. They are one of the fittest teams in the league, so we knew it was going to be a difficult game physically because we’re not there yet. We’ll get there but the reaction was brilliant to both goals. We didn’t play before the first goal and that’s something we need to address. The reaction to the last one as well was great.”