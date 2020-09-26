By Okafor Ofiebor

Officers of Umunze division of Anambra Police Command working with members of the local vigilance group at the early hours of Saturday arrested a 26 years old man identified as Chisom Ogum, for allegedly clubbing his father to death and burying him in a shallow grave.

The suspect narrowly escaped being lynched to death by an angry mob who beat him to stupor at Umuomaku Community in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State where he committed the grievous crime.

Ogum, had allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and in the process, attacked and killed his 70 years old father, Christopher Ogum with a shovel.

Remains of Christopher Ogum after his son killed him with a shovel.

It was gathered that after the incident, the suspect attempted to run away from the village, but was apprehended and beaten to stupor by some youths in the community who also forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.

Meanwhile, SP Haruna Mohammed, Spokesman of Anambra State Police Command said d etectives have visited the scene of crime, photographed the remains of the victim and recovered before it was taken the mortuary for autopsy.

He added that the offensive weapon used in perpetrating the crime was also recovered as exhibit, while the Commissioner of Police ,CP John B.Abang, has ordered for the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for further investigation.