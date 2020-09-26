By Kazeem Ugbodaga

It was a rain of Naira as Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael sprayed money on actress Rachael Okonkwo during the burial of her mother on Friday.

He also sprayed lots of money on singers eulogising his name during the burial.

In fact, it was raw display of opulence by Michael.

Okonkwo had lost her 53-year old mother few months ago and fixed the burial for Friday, 25 September.

All forms of social distancing were thrown into the dustbin as Okonkwo danced and received raw cash from Michael and others.

Rachael Okonkwo, born 26 May,1987, is popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka.

Her first major role and consequently her breakthrough movie came in 2014, where she played the lead character in Nkoli Nwa Nsukka as Nkoli.

Also, Zubby Michael, whose real name is Azubuike Michael Egwu, was born on 1 February, 1985 in Anambra State.

He is known for his role in Three Windows, Royal Storm and Professional Lady. His first appearance was in the movie titled Missing Rib but known for The Three Widows where he played the lead role.