The death toll in the Friday ambush of security men by Boko Haram terrorists in Baga has increased.

A Borno news online platform said 15 security personnel were killed, four more than earlier reported.

It said eight policemen, three soldiers and four Civilian-JTF personnel died in the attack, quoting anonymous government sources.

The victims were in a convoy travelling from Maiduguri to Baga town, a day after the convoy of Governor Umara Zulum and another team going for reconstruction of the town had arrived.

The attacked officials were heading to Baga town ahead of government’s planned return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Maiduguri to the camps.

Their convoy ran into an ambush by Boko Haram at a spot called Korochara, which is about 2km away from the base of the Multi-National Joint Task Force on the way to Baga from Monguno.

Governor Zulum has condemned the attack. But in a statement, he acknowledged the death of 11 people, not 15.

Zulum was saddened by the unfortunate carnage and shared the grief of families of the 11 priceless heroes “to whom Borno shall remain grateful for their commitment and sacrifices’’.

The governor prayed for the repose of their souls and urged all stakeholders to remain committed to the ongoing peace building efforts.

He said people must continue to keep hope alive “even in the face of tribulations’’.

He also believed that with sustained efforts and prayers, Borno will eventually regain peace.

“The situation facing us is a tough one but we must choose between doing something, which gives us some hope, and doing nothing, which will leave us more vulnerable to Boko Haram’s ultimate wish to takeover Borno and bring it under their sovereign brutal administration.’’