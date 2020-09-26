By Yunus Yusuf

The National Executive Council of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Saturday said members would not partake in the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, said this in a statement issued in Lagos.

He said that the national body of the association had directed all IPMAN members to continue with their normal businesses while NLC goes ahead with the strike.

“We are calling on the NLC to realise that deregulation is inevitable. It remains the surest way to bring back our economy to normalcy.

“There is no country in the world that can sustain its economy without deregulating it.

“We urge Nigerians to cooperate with government in ensuring that our economy grows,” Suleiman said.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had jointly declared their readiness to embark on a nationwide strike to compel the Federal Government to reverse the recent hikes in electricity tariffs and petrol pump price.

TUC had written to all its affiliates and state councils urging them to take charge of the process.

The letter, signed by its Secretary-General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, stated the TUC and NLC had jointly resolved to commence a national industrial action from Sept. 28.