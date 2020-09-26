Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a.k.a DJ Cuppy, popular entertainer and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, has said her father’s billions did not get her to where she is today.

Rather, her hard work has been the propelling factor as she carves a niche in the entertainment industry.

Professionally called DJ Cuppy, she said connections only open doors for people and in such cases, one’s skills are what would keep the individual fixed in such opportunities.

The DJ acknowledged she has these connections but her skills have brought her far as she would not have brought the connections to fruition if she was not hard working.

She advised that people hone their skills and be ready for opportunities as they come anytime.

Cuppy also said she has blown some opportunities in the past where she played badly, delivered poorly, got late to events, and been unprofessional where doors closed for her too.

Hence, she said it is about delivering.