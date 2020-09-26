By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Troop in a recent Boko Haram ambush have rescued 12 hostages near Barkalam in Lake Chad.

The Chief of Military Public Information, Col. Muhammad Dole, in a statement released revealed this. The statement entailed that during the operation, three canoes capsized and some Book Haram members died, some injured while others were arrested.

During the ambush, shots were fired and the MNJTF troops sustained the heat against the terrorists along the fringes of Lake Chad Basin with attendant successes.

Arrested insurgents and rescued hostages were transferred from Baga Sola to N’Djamena, Chad with a helicopter.

The Chadian Chief of Defence Staff Lt.-Gen. Abakar Daoud on receiving the hostages reiterated the commitment of the National and MNJTF forces to combat the menace of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

The 12 rescued hostages, 1 male adult, 3 women and 8 children were moved to a military medical facility for further examinations and medication, and thereafter reunite them with their families.