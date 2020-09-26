By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United managed to steal a 3-2 win against Brighton after scoring a late winner from the penalty spot in additional time.

The fiercely contested match saw the Red Devils almost finding their first win of the season postponed until Harry Maguire’s dying minute header hit Neal Mupay’s hand.

After a VAR check, United were awarded a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes blasted into the right corner.

Brighton got the first goal of the match from the penalty spot after Fernandes brought down Tariq Lamptey in the box.

Mupay beat De Gea to hand Brighton the 1-0 lead.

However, the lead was short-lived as Man United came screaming three minutes after.

A Bruno Fernandes free-kick teed by Nemanja Matic, found Maguire who finished from close range. The goal was recorded an own goal as Lewis Dunk got in the way and deflected the shot.

United overturned the deficit to a lead in the second half when Rashford scored from a cross sent in by Anthony Martial.

The game was set to end 2-1 until the last minute drama saw Brighton fightback from a Solly March strike, who levelled for the host five minutes into additional time.

But more drama came a minute after, as United rallied to steal the match.