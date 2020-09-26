By Hussaina Yakubu/Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government on Friday, confirmed that it had received the report of Zazzau Emirate kingmakers, for the appointment of a new Emir of Zazzau.

Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai on Media and Communication, said the kingmakers had submitted their report to the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, as required by law.

He explained that the submission of the kingmakers report is “a step that will trigger the next sequence of events in the chain of reporting and security vetting” of those endorsed by the kingmakers.

Adekeye quoted the Alhaji Balarabe Abbas-Lawal, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as saying that: “the selection process for the new Emir of Zazzau is proceeding with the careful attention befitting such a momentous decision.”

He explained that the procedure is for the kingmakers to address their recommendations to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, who will in turn process the document and forward to the SSG.

“Upon receipt of the correspondence from the commissioner, the SSG will avail the security agencies of the names on the shortlist for the necessary checks.

“It is the duty of the SSG to forward the recommendations and the associated security report to the Governor for his consideration.”

He appealed “for calm and understanding as the responsible institutions manage a selection process that was last used 45 years ago.”

The last Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, in Kaduna at the age of 84.