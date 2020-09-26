By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria on Friday recorded Coronavirus uptick, as Lagos and Plateau States lead the pack in infections.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, released 213 new national infections on Friday.

This represents an increase from the 125 cases raked in by the nation on Thursday.

With the new figures, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has reached 58,062, with 49,606 survivors discharged and 1,103 deaths recorded.

Lagos and Plateau States recorded 51 new cases each, while FCT has 29 new cases, Rivers, 18 cases and Ondo, 12 cases.

According to the NCDC, the 213 new cases were recorded in 17 states and FCT.

See full figures below

Lagos-51

Plateau-51

FCT-29

Rivers-18

Ondo-12

Oyo-9

Osun-8

Gombe-7

Ogun-7

Kaduna-5

Enugu-4

Edo-3

Jigawa-3

Kano-3

Benue-1

Delta-1

Sokoto-1

So far, 494,577 people have been tested for Coronavirus nationwide, with 58,062 infections recorded.

Only two deaths were recorded on Friday. Total active COVID-19 cases left for the nation to manage now stand at 7,353.