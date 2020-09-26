Security authorities in Ghana said they have arrested 31 members of an insurgency group that invaded the the southern parts of the country on Friday.

A joint military-police statement said the attacks by activists of separatist Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), which started at dawn on Friday, had been brought under control.

Fire exchanges between the group and the security agencies led to the death of one member of HSGF and injury to three others, said the statement.

“A joint military-police team, in conjunction with other security agencies deployed to the affected areas, succeeded in apprehending 31 members of the group,” the statement said.

The insurgents had attacked two police stations in Aveyime-Bator and Mepe, two communities in the southern parts of the Volta Region, mounting roadblocks on the Juapong-Accra; and Sogakope-Accra main roads, disrupting the daily routine of the commuters.

The statement said the roadblocks had been cleared, and the security agencies are in firm control of the highways and strategic installations within the region.

The HSGF, which emerged in 2017, agitated for independence for the Volta Region under the name Western Togoland.