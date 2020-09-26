By Aderemi Bamgbose
Mr. Mike Omogbehin, immediate past House of Representatives member (Okitipupa/Irele constituency), has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Omogbehin, also a member of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s Campaign Council in the Oct. 10 governorship election in the state, announced his defection in a statement issued on Saturday in Okitipupa.
He said that he would support the state Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the ZLP in the coming poll.
Omogbehin stated that his support for Ajayi was based on the Southern Ondo Agenda for power to return to the southern senatorial district of the state.
He also said that his support for ZLP governorship candidate was because he is the only candidate “whom I believe, can manage the resources of the state and take it to an enviable height better than its current status’’.
“I am supporting Ajayi because he has vast experience, as a lawyer, former councilor, former Council Chairman, a former lawmaker, deputy governor and a successful businessman in construction, quarry, oil, and others.
“I am supporting Ajayi because he was humiliated, underrated, and vilified as a deputy governor and I believe the side of his story because he is my friend.
“I am supporting Ajayi because he is the only candidate that has faith with the southern agenda and who can bring power back to the southern part,’’ Omogbehin said.
He said that he does not believe in the saying of “let him complete his eight years and it will be the turn of the south because that is not sacrosanct’’.
Omogbehin hails from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Mike Omogbehin has his personal selfish reasons for leaving Akeredolu to join Ajayi who has changed political parties like changing pants SEVERAL TIMES THIS year. Mike may regret joining Ajayi ZLP. Many politicians LEFT Obaseki to join Oshiomole and Ize Iyamu few days to election in Edo State. Rest is history now they are begging Obaseki to accept them back, but no one will trust them any longer. Why Did Mike stay so long before he left APC to join ZLP? They are pursuing SELFISH AMBITION. PDP did not accept Ajayi because they knew he is a traitor. Mike too might be a traitor like what Ajayi did to Akeredolu. Let them all join ZLB and spend their money for the owner and former governor of Ondo’s ZLP . The Ondo state election is between APC and PDP. Other political parties are only participating as we saw in Edo State. We will all wait to see which party Ajayi will join AGAIN when he looses the coming ondo state election.