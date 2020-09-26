By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

UFC star, Conor McGregor is lining up a professional boxing fight against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Although, the deal is not done yet, the UFC star said on his Twitter that he is “boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

The match is scheduled to hold in December or January, McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, said. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Attar said McGregor fighting Pacquiao in a boxing match was, in fact, one of the topics discussed; according to Attar, the UFC was on board with the idea.

In 2017 also, UFC co-promoted McGregor boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather Jr. along with Mayweather Promotions, Showtime, and McGregor Sports & Entertainment. That fight ended up being one of the highest-grossing combat sports events of all time.

He disclosed, however, that a specific weight for this proposed bout hasn’t been determined but is certain that the fight would take place in the coming months.

After the boxing match between McGregor and Pacquaio, the kickboxer would return to UDC in 2021.