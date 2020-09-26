Chelsea rallied to salvage a 3-3 draw against West Brom in a match that almost saw the blues slump to their second defeat of the season.

Chelsea came from 3-0 down in the first half to earn a point in their Premier League game at The Hawthorns.

The opening 45 minutes was all about the Baggies as they capitalised on defensive errors from the visitors.

Callum Robinson scored twice, while Kyle Bartley also found the net to put the hosts in control.

However, Mason Mount scored early in the second half to get the Blues back in the game, while Callum Hudson-Odoi brought them within striking distance.

Tammy Abraham was on the spot in stoppage time to complete the comeback with a close-range finish.

The draw put Chelsea in the record books of the Premier League.

They have become the first Premier League team since West Ham in February 2011 to avoid defeat after trailing by 3+ goals at half-time, a game which was also against West Brom at the Hawthorns, and too ended 3-3.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said at the end of the match: “No disrespect to West Brom but to come here and understand the game, you can’t legislate for pure mistakes which they were today.

“And then it gives you a difficult game to get back into. We showed character and persistence but we didn’t need to”.

And Tommy Abraham who tapped in the equaliser said: “We made it difficult in the first half.

“They scored from every shot and we missed a few chances. We knew we had to come out in the second half and put things right.

“We made a few errors and at our level we shouldn’t be making those errors.

“We’re still a work in progress and hopefully we can improve.

“To come back from 3-0 is never easy and credit to the boys, we never dropped our heads but we need to cut out mistakes as a team so we don’t concede and stay strong together.”