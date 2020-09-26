Governor Hope Uzodimma has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his numerous social intervention programmes in Imo State, saying no government has been shown commitment the way President Buhari shown on the well being of the people.

The governor spoke on Thursday while distributing the third round of palliatives given to Imo State indigenes, courtesy of the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CA-Covid) at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma said the palliatives were made possible by the partnership the state government enjoys with the government of President Buhari, even as he lauded the efforts of CA-COVID members in ensuring that the goodies which they send to other states get to Imo.

Prior to the distribution, the Governor charged the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen of the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State to strictly comply with the CA-COVID guidelines on the distribution by ensuring that the food palliatives are distributed to the actual people they are meant for, the vulnerable persons.

The Governor commended CA-COVID for coming up with the programme meant to alleviate the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on Nigerians, especially the less privileged and the vulnerable ones.

He also thanked President Buhari for the “wonderful partnership with the CA-COVID aimed at bringing the stimulus package to sustain our people during this period agony.”

Governor Uzodimma described the programme as “service to humanity hence the managers cannot afford to fail,” and called everybody involved in the distribution to ensure that the items reach the main target audience.

He warned against the interference of leaders, political appointees and stakeholders, and urged the IMC Chairmen not to work alone but ensure they work in synergy with the critical stakeholders towards achieving the objective of the distribution.

The Governor emphasized that the IMC Chairmen are responsible for the success or failure of the programme and warned them to resist any form of intimidation from any quarters that will “derail the smooth and peaceful distribution of the food palliatives to Imo people.”

Governor Uzodimma remarked that “under the APC Government led by President Buhari, Nigeria has experienced the highest level of Social Intervention” and that the people are delighted with such activities and so, support the Government of the day.

In the address read by the CA-COVID representative in Imo State, Mr. Iroanya Okechukwu who also is the Monitoring/Supervision Coordinator of the programme, he said the body is involved in capacity building, relief distribution to the poor and vulnerable groups in the country through individual and group donations in coalition with the Federal Government of Nigeria. He said the latest distribution is the third in the series.

Mr. Iroanya informed that members of the CA-COVID are drawn from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission (ICPC); Code of Conduct Bureau; Directorate of State Services (DSS); and Public Compliant Commission (PCC) and that all of them are involved in the collection, “distribution and monitoring of the movement of the palliatives from point of destination to the point of final beneficiary which is the less privileged and the vulnerable group.”

He commended the Imo State government, especially Governor Uzodimma “for providing the best warehouses for stocking of the food palliatives before distribution” and prayed God to continue to sustain him on the good jobs he is doing in Imo, especially his laudable programmes towards containing the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and its effect.

Items distributed in the Third Phase of the programme on September 24, 2020 include: 38,125 cartons of Indomie; 610 cartons of Spaghetti and 305 bags of Sugar, to the 305 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wards of Imo State.

It will be recalled that on June 19, 2020, the first distribution of palliatives from CA-COVID comprising 2,135 bags of 50kg Rice; 10,675 bags of 10kg Rice; 35,380 cartons of Spaghetti; 41,785-Bags of Sugar; 2,135 bags of Salt and 12,8010 cartons of Indomie, was carried out.

On July 17, 2020, the second phase of palliatives including 1,220 bags of 50kg and another 6,100 bags of 10kg rice; 8,0845 cartons of Spaghetti; 4,270 bags of sugar; 40565 cartons of Indomie and 61,6610 bags of Garri was distributed.