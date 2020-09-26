By Preye Campbell

Efe won it in 2017. Miracle won it in 2018. Mercy won it in 2019. Come Sunday, the 27th of September, an icon just might add to the rich list of winners.

The 2020 Big Brother Naija: Lockdown season is nearing its end, and as expected, the last 70 days have gone from introductions to drama, to talking points and even more drama, as the show is now down to 5 housemates. Nengi, Dorathy, Vee, Neo all remaining in the running for the grand finale, but if the streets serve me right (and it usually does in a situation like this), that N85 million grand prize could be in the hands of a certain 26-year-old rap artiste.

Like the other housemates on Day 1, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, walked into our screens with no source of fame or popularity walking with him through the front door. We did not even know there was a Who is Laycon? Extended Playlist around. We never knew the man; we only saw a regular housemate. And it has now turned out that, with an EP that has garnered over 1 million streams across several streaming platforms, with a name that creates social media buzz literally every day and with an honestly fierce fanbase, Laycon is no longer your regular housemate.

The talented multilingual rapper has, in the past 70 days, won many hearts over on Nigeria’s- and virtually Africa’s – biggest reality TV show. For a show that usually has its attractions and holds attention on beauty or body physique by viewers, Laycon interestingly became the exception and not the rule this year. What he lacked in physical endowments- a revelation about the Fierce crooner being a Sickle Cell patient later surfaced online this week- he made up for with his intellectual capacity. The Philosophy graduate from the University of Lagos really did put a dose of his philosophy knowledge into the show, as while he was dishing out vital information to his housemates, the outside world was already creating a massive group of icons.

Laycon has become virtually the most popular housemate in the Lockdown season (he has become the embodiment of various Twitter hashtags and is now the first Big Brother housemate with a million followers on Instagram), and one can task his success in completing tasks or those moments with disqualified housemate Erica. Whatever you choose as the reason behind Laycon’s growing fanbase- that has overtime included celebrities- you are not totally wrong. The results are what we see in the voting polls; there is always a landslide victory for the man who is set to perform alongside the likes of Wizkid and Burna Boy at the next Afronation Festival in Portugal (and he doesn’t even know it yet!)

Icons have shown their depth week in, week out in the last 70 days, and it just might be enough for the big win on Sunday. With the look of things, Laycon is a heavy favourite for the grand finale. Voting has meanwhile stopped and the nation waits with bated breath.

And if the dream does become a reality by Sunday night, we just may have a fierce grand closing.