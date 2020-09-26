By Agency Reporter

The funeral prayer and burial of Alhaji Yahaya Bawa in Jega was attended by Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu and his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru-Abubakar and hundreds of mourners.

Yahaya Bawa, the Tafidan Gwandu died on Friday at the Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi after a protracted illness.

He was 97 years old.

He is survived by four wives, 56 children and 342 grand children.

He was the first Chairman of Jega Local Government Area in 1976 after the local government service reform, Chairman of Pilgrims Welfare Agency in the then Sokoto State in 1980 as well as Board member of Delta Steel Company, among others.

He also served as the Chairman of United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) and All Peoples Party (APP).