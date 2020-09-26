By Fabian Ekeruche

Lagos recorded another fire incident on Friday after a gas tanker explosion that occurred at the Ifako-Ijaye area of Lagos on Thursday with many people sustaining burn injuries.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that some shops were gutted by fire, late Friday night, at the plank section of the boundary market, in the Ajegunle area of the state.

Mr Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs, LASEMA said that the cause of the fire remained unknown.

Okunbor said that the fire was combated head-on by firefighters from the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and the Federal Fire Services.

He noted that the combined efforts of responders mentioned above led to the complete extinguishing of the fire.