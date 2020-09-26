Okafor Ofiebor

The Rivers State Executive Council has reviewed the compliance of citizens as it relates to Executive Order 16 on the conduct of marriages in the state.

The Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma announced this on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Government House, Port Harcourt after an emergency session presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Mrs. Aguma stated that henceforth, applications for marriages must be accompanied by an affidavit stating that there would be no reception.

According to her, this is part of the effort to ensure the defeat of COVID-19 in Rivers state and Nigeria.

Mrs. Aguma added that a fine of One Hundred Million Naira awaits defaulters of the Extant Regulations.

She also stated that Local Government Chairmen will be held responsible if they fail to monitor compliance in their various areas.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike said that Council also reviewed issues regarding public burials during the COVID-19 period.

According to him, all public burials in the State are to be conducted in line with the Official Gazette of the State which stipulates that not more than 50 persons are allowed at such ceremonies.

Professor Chike stated that henceforth, families applying for burials must provide death certificates and an affidavit that they must adhere strictly with all COVID-19 protocols.

He said defaulters would be liable to a fine of One Hundred Million Naira while Local Government Chairmen are to ensure that the directives are enforced in their various areas.