By Hassana Yakubu/Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has condemned Friday’s ambush of security personnel by Boko Haram terrorists near Baga, describing it as alarming.

The security men were in a convoy, on the way to Baga, from Maiduguri, when they were attacked on Friday.

Governor Umara Zulum’s convoy arrived the town a day earlier and was not the one attacked.

ACF’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Kaduna.

Between 11 and 15 security men made up of 3 soldiers, 8 policemen, four members of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) were killed.

ACF, in the statement, said that the news was “disturbing”.

“We are alarmed that the deadly attacks have continued in spite of assurances we have received from the military and the federal government of an improved security situation.

“In the attacks of yesterday (Friday), 11 security personnel were killed.

“Only last week, a serving senior military officer, Col. Bako, was ambushed and killed around Demboa in same Borno.

“In July, Zulum came under gunfire while on official tour.

“These attacks are affecting public confidence in the ability of the military to successfully defend Nigeria in the ongoing war against terror,” it said.

The Forum, however, called on the military to act swiftly to restore public confidence.

The ACF opined that the terrorists were targeting Zulum because he was raising hope in a demoralised country.

“If anything untoward happens to him, the consequences for the rest of the country will be grave.

“It is instructive to note that the attack on the governor’s convoy happened while he was trying to move some IDPs back to their permanent homes from camps.

“These attacks have raised questions on the ability to ensure the safety of IDPs seeking to return to their homes. The military and the Federal Government must act swiftly to end this war,” ACF said.