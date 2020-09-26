Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi on Friday laid the foundation for the building of 5,000 housing for vulnerable people in the state.

The state government provided land for the project while African Nations Development Programme (ANDP) will provide funds for the entire work.

The two-bedroom bungalows will be distributed to orphans, destitute and other vulnerable persons in the society, when completed.

The governor explained during the foundation laying ceremony in Birnin Kebbi that the houses would be constructed in Birnin Kebbi, Gwandu, Yauri, Argungu, Jega and Zuru.

He added that apart from the 5,000 houses, the government will distribute 21,000 plots of land to eligible members of the public.

“This is the second event I am doing in Kebbi this week that involves construction.

“Last week, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) through the efforts of one of our sons, Dr Sanusi Mohammed commenced construction of $1.2 million mini FIFA stadium.

“And today, on the other part of the town, we are having part of the construction of 5,000 housing units courtesy of the hard work of our team in the African Nations Development Programme (ANDP).

“When I went round, I am pleased, because all the contractors on site are Kebbi people found to be competent and worthy to undertake the construction works and they have already been mobilised,” Bagudu said while flagging off the project.